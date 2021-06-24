Cancel
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Adds Pet Interactions and Language Support

By Josh Tolentino
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSakuna: Of Rice and Ruin recently passed a major sales milestone, and to celebrate, developer Edelweiss has added a new feature to improve the lives of its players — expanded interactions with adorable pets. The feature was announced in a press release touting the sales record, which was unofficially passed earlier in June 2021.

