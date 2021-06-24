Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.