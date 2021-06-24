Genevieve C. Berg Miller

As a priest he will be able to carry out the full range of sacraments among the community and congregation, including presiding at Holy Communion. The Revd Phil Grayson has served as Assistant Curate at Sherburn-in-Elmet with Saxton since his ordination as deacon 2020 by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell. Ordination was not a career he considered until his first year of Sixth Form, when he experienced a renewal of his faith after a period of significant challenge.