Obituaries

Genevieve C. Berg Miller

Goldsboro News-Argus
 4 days ago

Genevieve Clara Berg Miller, LaGrange, died Monday at home. Funeral and interment will be at St. Francis Episcopal Church in September. Arrangements by Howell Funeral Home and Crematory. To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries
Thomas Miller

MILLER Thomas Stephen (Tranent/Larkhall/Glasgow) Having enjoyed a long, happy and successful life, Tom peacefully joined his loving wife, Alma, on Friday 11th June 2021. A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Tom will be sorely missed by his family and those whose lives he touched with his humour and generosity. Respects can be paid as the cortege passes Tranent High Street around 10.25am on Thursday 24th June on its way to Seafield Crematorium for a private funeral due to Covid restrictions.
Patricia Miller

Patricia Miller, 68, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Butler, on September 25, 1952 to the late Norman and Audine Adams. Patricia worked at United Cerebral Palsy for numerous years, with Butler City Taxi, and was a foster mother. Patricia enjoyed arts, crafts, sewing, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. She was the mother of Bill (Crystal) Miller and Jerri Miller; sister of Sandra (Joe) Berry and Robert (Bonnie) Adams. Patricia is also survived by her grandson Samuel Stewart and her life partner Thomas Christy. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
P.E.O. Chapter AE honors Genevieve McDuff

Members of P.E.O. Chapter AE gathered recently at the gazebo at La Louisianne for a special celebration and to hear a report on the recent P.E.O. state convention conducted through ZOOM! President Anne Sanders conducted a brief informational meeting before the ladies enjoyed light refreshments while catching up on each other’s news.
Cranbury church welcomes new rector

Saint David’s Episcopal Church in Cranbury has installed the Rev. Amy Cornell as its new full-time rector. Just the third priest to hold this position in the church’s history, Cornell celebrated her first Mass at Saint David’s on Sunday, June 4. “Saint David’s has accomplished many great things in its...
Love the Church

Thou shalt arise, and have mercy upon Zion: for the time to favor her, yea, the set time, is come. For thy servants take pleasure in her stones, and favor the dust thereof. (Psalm 102:13-14) Yes, our prayers for the church will be heard. The set time is come. We...
“A story of friendship and resurrection”

——- Readings: 2 Samuel 1:1, 17-27; Mark 5:21-43 In the name of God who Creates, Redeems, Sustains, and befriends us. Amen. We at St. Luke’s are happy to have you worshiping with us right here in the ‘Ville. It’s a wonderful moment for us after celebrating with many good folks yesterday that we’re still here as the Episcopal Church in North Texas.
Ordination to be held at Sherburn church

As a priest he will be able to carry out the full range of sacraments among the community and congregation, including presiding at Holy Communion. The Revd Phil Grayson has served as Assistant Curate at Sherburn-in-Elmet with Saxton since his ordination as deacon 2020 by Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell. Ordination was not a career he considered until his first year of Sixth Form, when he experienced a renewal of his faith after a period of significant challenge.
Serving Christ at the altar is an honor that has reaped blessings

Sometimes, it takes an ardent observer to encourage the best in us. The late Father John Paul (J.P.) Grenham was that observant priest, who, in 2012, invited Cole Justice to the altar at St. Michael the Archangel Mission in Bush to assist him. Justice had been bringing the offertory gifts...
“It’s all grace – all gift”

This is the sermon Bishop Scott Mayer preached at the worship service before the diocesan picnic on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at All Saints’ School. Read the text below the sermon. Today the Episcopal Church in North Texas gathers together from all parts of the diocese, ranging from Wichita Falls...
Farewell Fr. Michael…

It is with great pleasure that I say, “Welcome to Holy Rosary!” I hope you will find our parish a “home” for you to grow spiritually and to experience the Lord in and through this community of faith. Whether you’re just visiting us for a brief time, looking for a new parish home, are returning to the practice of your Catholic faith or are intere.