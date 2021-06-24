Genevieve C. Berg Miller

Patricia Miller, 68, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Butler, on September 25, 1952 to the late Norman and Audine Adams. Patricia worked at United Cerebral Palsy for numerous years, with Butler City Taxi, and was a foster mother. Patricia enjoyed arts, crafts, sewing, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. She was the mother of Bill (Crystal) Miller and Jerri Miller; sister of Sandra (Joe) Berry and Robert (Bonnie) Adams. Patricia is also survived by her grandson Samuel Stewart and her life partner Thomas Christy. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.