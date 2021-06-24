Greater Cincinnati credit union merges with Dayton area counterpart
Effective July 1, MidUSA Credit Union, based in Middletown in Butler County, will merge with Heartland Federal Credit Union, based in Kettering.www.bizjournals.com
