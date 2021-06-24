Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, OH

Greater Cincinnati credit union merges with Dayton area counterpart

By Jacob Fisher
Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Effective July 1, MidUSA Credit Union, based in Middletown in Butler County, will merge with Heartland Federal Credit Union, based in Kettering.

www.bizjournals.com
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
City
Middletown, OH
City
Kettering, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know today, and could someone please explain the allure of pickup trucks?

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Tom Demeropolis reports South Carolina-based Diversey Holdings plans to open an $86 million facility in Elsmere and create 150 jobs. Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products. It received preliminarily approved $2.8 million in incentives to help bring Diversey to the region.
Wilmington, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

BrightFarms launches multimillion-dollar R&D hub in Greater Cincinnati

An indoor farming company is investing millions in Ohio with the debut of a new research and development hub. BrightFarms, a New York-based grower of indoor leafy greens since 2013, is forming BrightLabs, a new innovation and research hub, at its Wilmington greenhouse. BrightLabs, overall, will represent a tenfold increase in the company’s research capabilities, while increasing profitability and delivering new product innovations.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know today, and mission accomplished

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day:. Model Group, the Over-the-Rhine-based real estate development, construction and management company, is now partially owned by its employees. Bobby Maly, CEO of Model Group, said the five owners of the company transitioned 40% of Model Group to employees this week through an employee stock ownership plan. Tom Demeropolis has more here.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Freestore Foodbank picks site, starts construction on $20M distribution center, training facility

The Freestore Foodbank, which has been raising funds for a distribution facility and workforce training center, is starting construction on its new facility in Cincinnati. The nonprofit purchased more than 23 acres of land from Neyer Properties at 3401 River Road in Riverside for more than $4.7 million. There, it will build a 195,000-square-foot distribution center and workforce training center.