A woman who works for Nautical North Family Adventures in Cheboygan, MI made an astounding discovery in Lake Huron that trails all the way to Kalamazoo. While "washing windows" she came across a small green bottle that had a paper scroll inside of it. Upon opening the bottle she discovered a message written on paper that reads: "WILL THE PERSON WHO FINDS THIS BOTTLE, RETURN THIS PAPER TO GEORGE MORROW CHEBOYGAN, MICHIGAN. and tell where it was found? September 1926." This prompted everyone who saw the discovery to try and track down his family.