ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Newly-released video shows a corrections officer at the St. Louis City Jail opening an inmate’s cell to allow two other men to attack him. The four-minute jailhouse footage shows two male inmates walking up to talk to corrections officer Demeria Thomas at the podium on the fourth floor in the Bravo unit on March 22. According to a police report, the controls for all the cell doors were located at the podium. Moments later, Thomas is reportedly seen on camera opening the victim’s cell door, allowing the first inmate to go in and assault him.