A new kind of pack for Electronic Arts’ behemoth FIFA Ultimate Team will now allow you to “preview” their contents before you buy. There are a few caveats attached to these Preview Packs, especially as pertains to limited-time or limited-quantity offerings, but the basic gist of it is that you can see what your next pack will have before you buy it. You can then purchase that pack or wait a period of time (about 24 hours) before the contents are reset and you can check out the next pack.