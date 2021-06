There's some good news for fans of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James, and the Tune Squad today. Over at Xbox, it's been revealed that Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will launch exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks globally and for a limited time on July 1st before becoming more widely available July 15th. The "Perks" are a free benefit program that makes in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers and more available to Ultimate members. The cool thing here, beyond the movie tie-in, is that the game actually came from fans, both young and young-at-heart, out there in the real world.