Regulators in the European Union are now calling for the governing body to ban the use of facial recognition and artificial intelligence frameworks in public spaces. Responding to the proposal of an AI regulatory framework from the European Commission — the executive branch of the EU — both the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have called for facial recognition technology to be banned in public, including the use of fingerprints, DNA, voice, or other biometric and behavioral signals. On top of this, they also call for the ban on using biometrics to categorize individuals into groups based on gender, ethnicity, sexual and political or sexual orientation.