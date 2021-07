Today’s CAPE value is 37. The CAPE value in January 2000 was 44. The mean CAPE value is 16. That means that stocks were priced at more than two times their real value in January 2000 and are again priced at more than two times their real value today. Both price levels are scary high. The difference is that risk was a bit greater in January 2000. Today’s prices are bad. But at least they are not the worst that we have ever seen in history.