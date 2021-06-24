'Rita Moreno' review: Documentary reveals fresh insights on trailblazing actress
Has it all: tough, talented and as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. Plus, there’s that infectious, anything goes personality that’s enthralled her fans throughout her 70-plus years in showbiz. But behind that seemingly unsuppressed joyousness lurks a dark side she’s kept well-hidden — until now. And it’s that part of her I found so fascinating while basking in Mariem Perez Riera's surprisingly candid documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”www.patriotledger.com