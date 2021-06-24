Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Rita Moreno' review: Documentary reveals fresh insights on trailblazing actress

Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas it all: tough, talented and as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. Plus, there’s that infectious, anything goes personality that’s enthralled her fans throughout her 70-plus years in showbiz. But behind that seemingly unsuppressed joyousness lurks a dark side she’s kept well-hidden — until now. And it’s that part of her I found so fascinating while basking in Mariem Perez Riera's surprisingly candid documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”

www.patriotledger.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Puerto Ricans#Latina#Trailblazer#The Land Of Oz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PBS
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Robert Duvall Ready To Finally Be A Father At Age 90?

Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels like a child is what’s missing from his life with Luciana Pedraza. A source says, “He’s determined to make it happen… he’d like to do this for her, and of course he adores kids.”
MoviesAced Magazine

“RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT”

Telling her own story in part, Rita Moreno holds nothing back as we get a look at one of the most prolific actresses ever to grace the big screen, TV and stage. At the helm of this documentary is Mariem Pérez Riera, a fellow Puerto Rican, who delivers the icon with a richly filled selection of A list actors and filmmakers. But it’s the words from Moreno’s mouth that make the film compelling and important.
MoviesWashington Post

Rita Moreno is the star of this frank, funny and occasionally foulmouthed documentary

So says Rita Moreno about the hoopla surrounding an upcoming birthday, in the opening seconds of a new documentary about the Puerto Rican-born actress, dancer and singer (except she uses a less printable, more colorful synonym for baloney). Her comment sets the tone for what turns out to be a funny, occasionally foul-mouthed and almost startlingly frank portrait of the 89-year-old performer, who anchors “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” with excerpts from a long, sit-down interview in which she discusses, with refreshing candor, a laundry list of topics.
Movieskisswtlz.com

Rita Moreno pushes back against “In the Heights” criticism

Actress Rita Moreno is pushing back against critics of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” after the film and its creators were criticized for its lack of Afro-Latinx representation in major roles. “You can never do right, it seems,” Moreno said in a Tuesday interview with “The Late Show” host Stephen...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Mariem Pérez Riera directs Rita Moreno documentary

Colette Greenstein has been a contributing arts & entertainment writer for the Banner since 2009. VIEW BIO. Iconic trailblazing artist Rita Moreno knew she wanted to be in movies from “the time she could say ‘movies.’” So states the actor, who also is one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) Award-winners, in the inspiring and entertaining documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”
CelebritiesVulture

Rita Moreno Talks Bitterness, Anger, and Loving Show Business Anyway

Believe it or not, it took Rita Moreno a full year to agree to appear in a documentary about herself. The legendary actress, born Rosa Dolores Alverío in Humacao, Puerto Rico, had already written a memoir, and performed a solo show about her remarkable life and career, both back in 2011. What was left to say? “Here’s a woman who ostensibly is quite successful and has beaten some odds, it seems,” Moreno, 89, reflects. “But I wanted to reveal something very different in terms of my success and the struggles.” And Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It is a moving exploration of her turbulent, up-and-down career, which saw her going from being cast in a variety of “exotic” parts in genre pictures, to winning an Oscar for 1961’s West Side Story, to achieving the rare distinction of the EGOT, having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. (She was only the third person to have done it at the time.) We talked recently about West Side Story (both film versions), One Day at a Time, and her relationships with fellow actors Marlon Brando and James Garner.
Movieslaineygossip.com

In The Heights Colourism and Rita Moreno’s Foot-in-Mouth Defence

(Lainey: please note, this is the first of two back-to-back posts about In The Heights and the colourism conversation that’s been happening about representation in the film. Cody will start and Violeta’s perspective will follow.) The highly anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical, In The Heights, hasn’t received...
Moviesdailynewsen.com

Rita Moreno, Sparks: Behind the Music

This week, the key new things in the multiplex are two documentaries about two very different musical careers as well as the pros and cons they have had over the decades. Rita Moreno won an Oscar in 1962, and with rights that should have led to mainline Hollywood stardom. It did not, since the industry had no clue what to do with a Latina actress in the early 1960s, one that was manifestly talented at many things, even one who could pass for white (that she did at her little role in Singin' in the Rain), even one who had been young, attractive, and sexy. A lot of people would become discouraged under those conditions, but she kept plugging away. Today Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It looks back on her own remarkable achievements.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno Have Entered the Chat

It's difficult to sum up the criticism that so often follows Lin-Manuel Miranda. Reactions range from light-hearted irritation surrounding his meme-ified lip-biting photos to much more serious dialogues about his casting choices and engagement with diversity. Toni Morrison, namely, was among those who found Miranda's Hamilton to glorify the founding...
MoviesAllentown Morning Call

Column: A new documentary suggests there’s a lot more to Rita Moreno than what she told Stephen Colbert this week, before apologizing for it

Trailblazer or sellout? Which is it? The binary thinkers among us demand an easy, simple answer, even though little in Moreno’s 89 years has been either. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner is the subject of an illuminating new documentary, detailing among other things the steady stream of racist, humiliating Hollywood employment she put up with on screen since the 1950s, while fending off drooling, entitled white power brokers off-screen. That was then. For many, it’s also now.
MoviesVulture

Alvin Ailey, Rita Moreno, and the Privacy of Art

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival includes two documentaries about truly legendary performers. In many ways, the films echo each other: They’re both about children of the Depression, artists whose struggles against racial oppression made them “firsts” in their fields, artists who have won both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and are Kennedy Center Honorees. The films themselves shine like medals around the artists’ necks: Love — or worship — sits at the core of each project. (These are deferential, at times often promotional documents.) But Jamila Wignot’s Ailey and Mariem Pérez Riera’s Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It are alike in another way too. They both demonstrate the limitations of trying to explicate genius. Talking heads can honor Alvin Ailey’s choreography; they can pay tribute to Rita Moreno’s spirit of tungsten steel. But neither documentary can really draw us inside its object — Ailey because the man himself is gone (and hard to know when he lived); Rita because her stories have already been polished to a high diamond shine.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Rita Moreno Apologizes for "Dismissing" Afro-Latinos While Defending the In the Heights Casting

Rita Moreno is apologizing for her previous comments regarding Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights colorism controversy. On Tuesday, Moreno appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and caused a stir on social media with her comments regarding critiques surrounding the film. In recent days, people have taken to social media to call out the film's lack of darker-skinned, Afro-Latinx actors in leading roles, which led to Miranda, a producer on the film, issuing a statement apologizing for his oversight in casting. During Moreno's late-night appearance, the 89-year-old actress initially claimed that the criticism wasn't warranted and that Latinos should feel grateful for the piece of work Miranda created.