EY Announces Stephen Adele of QuickBox Fulfillment as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Finalist

Devin Glenn has joined Blackstone as Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Glenn will be a Managing Director responsible for continuing to implement policies and initiatives that will help Blackstone achieve a more diverse and inclusive workplace at Blackstone and its portfolio companies. Glenn joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom where she was the Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Prior to that, she spent the last decade in various positions related to diversity and inclusion at the law firm, as well as working as an associate in its banking and institutional investing division.