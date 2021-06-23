WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TR...
Bids will be received electronically by the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways through the Bid Express Bidding Service (www.bidx.com) and by sealed proposals (only when prequalification is waived) being received at this office in Building 5, Room 843, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia until August 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). The bids will be downloaded and/or opened and read publicly thereafter for the constructions of the following project(s):marketplace.timeswv.com