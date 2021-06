EU leaders reject Merkel-Macron push for Putin summit. European Union leaders rejected an attraction from Germany and France to carry formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, handing Angela Merkel a uncommon public defeat at what may very well be her remaining EU summit as chancellor.The proposal was dropped from the ultimate communique following talks that stretched into the wee hours of Friday, Merkel mentioned as she left the summit venue in Brussels. EU diplomats had earlier mentioned that some nations in Japanese Europe had been ready to veto the plan, such was the…