Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Former WCW writer on Goldberg's turn heel

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goldberg was without a doubt one of the main babyfaces in WCW history. Precisely for this reason, his infamous turn heel - which took place in 2000 - was never fully accepted by his very large group of fans. The man who propitiated the drastic change in Bill's character responds to the name of Vince Russo, a former WWE and WCW writer.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Vince Russo
Person
Kevin Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor Series#Combat#Legion Of Raw#Wrestlemania Xx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Mandy Rose WWE Girlfriend Storyline Idea Leaks

The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently discussed Mandy Rose- Dana Brooke love angle which could have been booked by WWE. Russo noted how WWE has not done a good job booking the duo since they formed a tag team. Vince Russo pitches storyline for Mandy Rose and...
WWEComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan Takes a Shot at Vince Russo Over the Death of WCW

AEW president Tony Khan made it abundantly clear he's not a fan of former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo while appearing on Pardon My Take this week. While discussing WCW's demise as a promotion back in 2001, Khan said (h/t Fightful), "Some of the things that went wrong for WCW were giving creative control to a lot of the wrestlers and some of the storylines were asinine. Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it ten times worse. He took a problem...they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem.
WWEnodq.com

Tony Khan says Vince Russo made WCW’s problems “10 times worse”

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about WCW’s decline in business and brought up Vince Russo…. “Some of the things that went wrong for WCW were giving creative control to a lot of the wrestlers and some of the storylines were asinine. Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it 10 times worse. He took a problem… they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem. Then, you had another major issue, which was the management. Most successful wrestling companies have had one supreme commander at the top. He’s owned it, booked everything, run the place, run management. Whether it’s Vince McMahon organizing everything, Cowboy Bill Watts, Eddie Graham, Fritz Von Erich, countless others. That made sense as a business model. Strong management, WCW didn’t have, and I could provide. (I’m a) more organized booker than anyone (WCW) had.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vince Russo on a potential relationship between Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

According to some rather authoritative rumors, a romantic plot between Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke could generate further interest in their partnership. During the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo', former WWE writer Vince Russo told Dr Chris Featherstone that it might not be a good idea for the company to give the green light to such a relationship.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bruce Prichard ‘Replaced’ At WWE Smackdown

Vince Russo and Billi Bhatti are reporting that Bruce Prichard has been replaced as Smackdown head writer by Mike Heller from MTV. RingsideNews.com are reporting that this isn’t true. So much as it pertains to WWE and Vince McMahon has made the headlines over the past month. Not only are...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Champion ‘Demands’ $25,000

The former WWE star Braun Strowman, who was recently released by the company took to Twitter, and was asking for “five figures” to make indie appearances. Strowman had also claimed that he had not spoken to any independent promoters but said anyone who wanted to do business could reach to his manager. WWE Raw Champion ‘Defends’ Surprise Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Gone’ For Bad Reason

The former WWE star Westin Blake recently join Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. He went on to discuss the idea pitched regarding their feud with recently released star,Buddy Murphy and The Mysterios. Blake, who is a former Forgotten Sons member had a lot to share about the plans that were nixed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman ‘Brings Back’ Former WWE Champion?

Recently, on the newest episode of ‘The Nitty Gritty Dirt Show,’ Billi Bhatti and former WWE writer & creative team member Vince Russo discussed about a vast landscape of all things in the world of pro-wrestling and sports entertainment. Here, Bhatti discusses how there could be a distinct possibility that Paul Heyman could be appearing on WWE Monday Night Raw, along side managing current WWE Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following comments. This Paul Heyman phone call to a fired WWE star just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jey Uso ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

As another week is in the books for WWE Smackdown, we have a chance to reflect on how the show went and what did or didn’t happen in and out of the ring. A big point of this week’s Smackdown was to continue on with the Uso brothers and Roman Reigns. The issue here is that Jey was nowhere to be found. Now, this wouldn’t usually call for the alarms to be rung, but with WWE being very fire happy lately, we have to wonder if Jey is even still with us! Roman Reigns ‘Replaced’ At WWE Hell in a Cell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella Speaks Out On John Cena Bombshell

Relationships bloom and relationships also sadly die sometimes. While no one likes experiencing heartbreak, sometimes we can look back and appreciate all the other person taught us and that’s exactly what Nikki Bella did as she mentioned John Cena to thank him at her induction at the WWE Hall Of Fame…Sasha Banks Smackdown Return Spoiler Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Selling’ WWE To Big Name?

WWE releasing several stars which included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett came upon as a surprise. Now, former WWE writer Dave Schilling believes that the company is going to the direction on putting up for sale. What is Vince McMahon planning for WWE?. In...
WWEthebharatexpressnews.com

Xavier Woods could be out of WWE TV for a while

Xavier Woods lost a Hell in Cell match to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw and this may be the last we’ve seen him on TV in a while. After the game, Lashley brutally attacked Woods while Kofi Kingston stood helpless outside the cell because he was locked out. The beating came across as something WWE would do when they wanted to write someone out of scripts, at least temporarily.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Believes Meeting With Vince McMahon Led To Her Release

On her Off Her Chops podcast with fellow IIconics partner Billie Kay (as transcribed by Sportskeeda), former WWE star Peyton Royce discussed a meeting she had with Vince McMahon after WWE split up the IIconics in September of 2020. Royce described the meeting as “disastrous” and believes it may have ultimately led to her losing her job with WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Rehires Former World Champion

Triple H seems to have brought back the former WWE star Samoa Joe, who was recently released from the company. His recent run in the company was as announcer on Monday Night Raw and currently on the usual 90-day non-compete clause. As it turns out, he is already back in...
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Scott Hall Recalls Hulk Hogan's Reaction To Fans Chanting 'Hogan Sucks' After Joining The nWo

Scott Hall was happy to see Hulk Hogan get a new shot at his career. Joining the latest episode of Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast (via AdFreeShows), Hall was asked about Hulk's initial feelings about joining the nWo and whether or not he had any hesitation to drop his patented red and yellow look. He admitted that he didn't have a relationship with Hogan at the time, but shared that the 'Hogan Sucks' chants did get to the Hall of Famer.