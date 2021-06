Nike has regularly looked towards the vast wilderness to gather ideas for colorway ideas, with the Air Max 95 serving as one of the more oft-used canvasses in recent memory. Going as far back to the 2000s with atmos’ “Animal Pack” and 2005’s “Evolution”, the 95 takes on pony hairs, cat prints, and croc skins rather easily. For this upcoming Air Max 95, it takes an amphibious approach as the patterns of deadly frogs seem to appear on the upper stripes. We’ve seen the Poison Dart Frog make an appearance back in 2011 on the Kobe 6 (a shoe that could potentially release as a Kobe 6 Protro), and here it appears again in a brown/pink and brown/olive pairing. Further adding to the murky, swampy look is a reptile texture on the lower-most layer as we as the lace harness on the tongue.