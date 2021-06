First the return of Massimiliano Allegri, and now this - summer 2021 is turning out to be a special one for Juventus supporters. The past three years have seen Paulo Dybala tipped to become the kingpin of the Bianconeri forward line, knighted as the heir to Lionel Messi's throne at Barcelona, and then suffer a fall from grace so great that his current club have tried to force him out of the door on more than one occasion.