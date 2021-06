Nuno Espirito Santo believes he can help Everton secure an important signing if they give him the manager’s job instead of Rafael Benitez. Everton are on the lookout for a successor to Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian left to return to Real Madrid. Benitez appeared to be the frontrunner, although such a move would be controversial due to his past with Liverpool. As such, Everton are weighing up alternative candidates as well.