ROCKFORD — The Natural Land Institute will present Family Nature Adventures, a virtual and outdoor adventure series, for the second year. The series runs seven weeks and can be done at any time and from any place. There are no geographic boundaries. The goal is for kids and families to discover nature all around them, and for kids to earn a Junior Naturalist badge and certificate, which requires at least six of the activities and the final participation form. This free experience is open to all and tailored to families with kids ages 2-14.