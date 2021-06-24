It’s official — live theater is returning to Lowell’s MRT
Finally — after over 18 months in the dark — live, in-person performances return to Merrimack Repertory Theatre in November. Courtney Sale, MRT’s Nancy L. Donahue artistic director, made the official announcement this week, detailing the five shows she has selected to continue the 2021-22 season that began this spring with two dynamic filmed productions — and expressing cautious optimism for a return to a semblance of normalcy.www.lowellsun.com