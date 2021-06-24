‘Doing something bold.’ Before the Greensboro Four, there was Durham’s Royal Seven.
In the summer of 1957, seven young Black women and men stepped through the swinging doors of a segregated ice cream parlor in Durham and changed North Carolina history. North Carolina's place in the civil rights movement is largely synonymous with the Greensboro sit-in at a Woolworth's counter in 1960. But three years prior, a group known as "The Royal Seven" challenged segregation at Durham's Royal Ice Cream store at the corner of Dowd and Roxboro streets.