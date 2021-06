There's a new mini-battle with friends and family that could be, or perhaps IS on the horizon: the COVID-19 vaccine battle among family and friends. It's a simple premise, really. You're vaccinated, you have a friend or family member who is not. An event pops up you'd like to go to with that person but, they decided not to get the vaccine. Turns out, your thoughts on whether to still go with that person is likely to vary based on what state you live in.