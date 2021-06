While there are no standings in Independence, it is interesting to imagine where the Cougars would be ranked in other conferences. BYU Football fans like to think that BYU is a Power Five caliber team. Power Five conferences don’t agree with that, they say BYU is a G5 team. The P5 sees themselves an exclusive group and want to keep as many teams out of that group as possible (including many of their own conference members…Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Texas Tech I’m looking at you). The problem is that the G5 views BYU as P5 because for top teams like Boise State, Coastal Carolina or UCF they want to be the top dog, not BYU.