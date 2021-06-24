Cancel
Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

