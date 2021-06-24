MPD searching for suspect who stole safe from local business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a robbery at a local business.

Police say on June 18 officers responded to a robbery at Carite, 2093 Covington Pike.

They were told around 12:20 a.m., a man accosted the janitor in the parking lot, police said.

The man then forced the janitor inside the business and ordered him to the ground.

The suspect removed a safe and fled on foot, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Your identification will remain completely anonymous.

