Easton, PA

Drivers rejoice. Red-yellow-green traffic lights are coming to Easton’s Centre Square.

By Rudy Miller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Construction will start as soon as October on plans to improve traffic around Easton’s Centre Square and to expand the park around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Officials at the Easton City Council meeting Wednesday discussed the plan that’s been in the works since 2009. You can see the presentation online from Pennoni, the city’s engineering firm.

