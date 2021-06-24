Drivers rejoice. Red-yellow-green traffic lights are coming to Easton’s Centre Square.

When passenger rail ceased to exist in the Lehigh Valley back in the early 1980s, the region was a very different place. The idea that thousands of people would settle in the Lehigh Valley to commute each day into New York City seemed preposterous. But here we are in 2021. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, packed buses of commuters were pulling out of the park-and-ride lots at a remarkable clip. Interstates 78 and 80 have since returned to regular congestion. And the effects of climate change have been strong enough to make most residents at least consider using alternative modes of transportation. These are good reasons to support Amtrak’s long-range plan that would restore passenger rail to the Lehigh Valley via a line into New York. There are still a lot of skeptics out there who say the benefits don’t justify the huge infrastructure costs associated with this project. This is a reasonable position, but it’s also shortsighted. The Lehigh Valley’s three city mayors said this month that they’re backing the plan. We think they’re on the right side of this debate.