Can Media Platforms Excel by Promoting Empathy Rather Than Fear or Division?

In February of this year, The New York Times reported having reached an astonishing milestone: across print and digital, The Times had reached over 7 million subscribers, adding 2.3 million digital subscriptions in 2020 alone. To put that figure into context, as of 2020, only The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal had more subscribers in total than the 2.3 million The New York Times added in one year. This huge increase also meant that for the first time in its history, the paper generated more revenue from digital subscriptions than it did from print.