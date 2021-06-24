Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Can Media Platforms Excel by Promoting Empathy Rather Than Fear or Division?

By James McKinney
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Y. Lee founded Jubilee in 2010 with a single video of himself busking at a New York subway stop to raise money for charity. Now, more than a decade later, the media company creates weekly videos for more than its global audience of six million people. In this interview, Lee tells James McKinney about his origins, how he convinced his brother and friend to commit to Jubilee and how he hopes the media company can promote a more empathetic world.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mckinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Empathy#Excel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyThrive Global

Shani Merdler of Minute Media: “Empathy is a strong weapon”

Empathy is a strong weapon — when trying to think of what the other side has in mind, whether it’s seller or buyers, try to put yourself in their shoes to understand their perspective. If you approach situations with the mindset of what you would care about, what would move you to action and make you come back again, you are set up for a greater measure of success.
Businesswkms.org

Stung By Media Coverage, Silicon Valley Starts Its Own Publications

Many journalists who cover technology have no idea what Marc Andreessen, one of the most powerful investors in Silicon Valley, has tweeted lately. That's because the co-founder and general partner of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz loves blocking journalists, along with critics of the tech industry and anyone else who might be seen as an antagonist.
Technologythewealthrace.com

MILC Platform Set to Disrupt the Media Content Industry

Life and dwelling have seen a drastic change in latest occasions. These modifications grew to become much more obtrusive with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Simply in regards to the time after we thought the world was going to close down, cutting-edge applied sciences began flying out from each nook of the globe.
Michigan Statetheohiostar.com

Michigan Professor Among Those Declaring Correct Grammar Is Racist

Speakers at Towson University’s virtual “Antiracist Pedagogy Symposium” criticized university writing curriculum and programs for being racist and perpetuating Whiteness. The event occurred on June 17. April Baker-Bell (pictured above), associate Professor of Language, Literacy, and English Education at Michigan State University, argued that idea of Standard English among teachers...
Economywhatsnewinpublishing.com

In the race for digital subscriptions, how are some publishers getting ahead? Pt. 1

In February of this year, The New York Times reported having reached an astonishing milestone: across print and digital, The Times had reached over 7 million subscribers, adding 2.3 million digital subscriptions in 2020 alone. To put that figure into context, as of 2020, only The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal had more subscribers in total than the 2.3 million The New York Times added in one year. This huge increase also meant that for the first time in its history, the paper generated more revenue from digital subscriptions than it did from print.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Economytvnewscheck.com

Four trends that broadcast opportunity for your advertisers

Digital marketing has changed significantly in the past 18 months, creating opportunities for broadcasters to relate to consumers in new ways. A new, opt-in world for behavioral targeting will open doors to increased engagement, while podcasting, streaming and video advertising and subscription services represent an agile, omni-channel approach to building audience and revenue.
Travelmediapost.com

For The Zebra, 'Brand-ish' Advertising Cements D2C Positioning

The Zebra, the insurance comparison site, recently launched its first large marketing campaign. For CEO Keith Melnick, the goal (of course) is to generate traffic and sales. But it’s also time to better acquaint consumers with the insurtech brand. He gives D2C FYI an update. D2C FYI: You've been CEO...
Podcastcoolcatteacher.com

5 Steps to Fact Checking – Digital Literacy in Action

As we teach students how to discern the truth, Amanda Brace has five steps for fact-checking that she teaches her students. Digital literacy is an essential topic for all of us and this show will help teachers (and parents) understand a simple way to help their students work through topics to get to the truth.
Worldsamachar-news.com

Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits Dharmendra Chatur

Twitter’s interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, leaving the micro-blogging site without a grievance official as mandated by the new IT rules to address complaints from Indian subscribers, according to a source. The source said that Dharmendra Chatur, who was recently appointed as interim resident grievance officer for India by Twitter, has quit from the post.
Public Healthdebatepost.com

When the Covid converts seniors to social networks

The pandemic we are going through has the effect of a great accelerating blow on our use of social networks. New reflexes appear and our habits change. As such, a recent study by the company Sortlist shows that in recent months boomers have been very numerous to take an interest in social media.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Rises to $650 at RBC Capital After Posting Monster Digital Media ARR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $575.00) after Total revenue of $3.835B was +22.6% Y/Y, and 3.1% above guidance. Digital Media net new ARR of $518M was 15% above guidance, above the 4-year average of 12%, and well above the last 2 quarters' 1.5% and 6.1%. EPS of $3.03 rose +24% Y/Y, and $0.22 above guidance, on a combination of the revenue strength and opex control.
Entertainmentlionheartv.net

GMA Network is Filipinos’ most trusted news brand

Media giant GMA Network continues to be the Filipinos’ most trusted news brand according to Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report (DNR) 2021. Among different media organizations in the Philippines, GMA Network got the highest brand trust score with 74 percent. GMA’s flagship AM station Super...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Curiouser & Curiouser: Why did Twitter's new grievance officer in India quit?

You just can't keep Twitter off the headlines in India. Just as it is caught in a bitter fight with the Indian government, the microblogging site went ahead locked, albeit just for an hour, the Twitter account of Union IT Minister over an alleged copyright infringement. Further, it also similarly locked the Twitter account of a top opposition MP, Shashi Tharoor, who as it happened headed the parliamentary panel that questioned the company over its reluctance to comply to the India's new IT rules.
Public Safetyaithority.com

MDC Partners Achieves TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal From Trustworthy Accountability Group

Trustworthy Accountability Group Recognizes MDC Partners for Adopting Rigorous Standards to Combat Fraudulent Traffic Across the Digital Advertising Supply Chain. MDC Partners announced it has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the leading global initiative fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety in digital advertising. MDC is proud to receive this certification from TAG, continuing its commitment to eliminating fraudulent traffic across digital channels.
Businessaithority.com

Goodway Group Selected As Digital Agency of Record for Air Methods, Leading Air Medical Service Provider

Goodway Group will be responsible for the brand’s multimillion-dollar digital footprint. Goodway Group, the digital partner advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, has been named the digital agency of record (DAOR) for leading air medical service provider, Air Methods Corporation. The multi-million-dollar partnership will be focused on the core services of digital media planning, execution, reporting and analytics, as well as additional services such as creative concepting and development, and enhancing dashboard analytics. Goodway Group will drive the company’s thought leadership engine by marrying their business expertise with digital strategy to create a full-funnel customer journey.