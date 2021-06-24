PHILADELPHIA, PA — One of the nation’s premier ballet companies has announced a new name and visual identity: Pennsylvania Ballet is now Philadelphia Ballet. Rooted in a nearly sixty-year artistic legacy in the community of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet’s new name is at once a reflection of the company’s dedication to its home city, and a testament to the spirit of experimentation and evolution that lives at the heart of its artistic mission. In keeping with that mission, Philadelphia Ballet also announced its highly anticipated return to the stage with a new season of in-person performances, including numerous world premieres, contemporary masterworks and all-time classics.