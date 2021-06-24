Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ballet Is Now Philadelphia Ballet

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — One of the nation’s premier ballet companies has announced a new name and visual identity: Pennsylvania Ballet is now Philadelphia Ballet. Rooted in a nearly sixty-year artistic legacy in the community of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Ballet’s new name is at once a reflection of the company’s dedication to its home city, and a testament to the spirit of experimentation and evolution that lives at the heart of its artistic mission. In keeping with that mission, Philadelphia Ballet also announced its highly anticipated return to the stage with a new season of in-person performances, including numerous world premieres, contemporary masterworks and all-time classics.

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
George Balanchine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Company#Contemporary Ballet#International Ballet#Music Director#The Academy Of Music#Philadelphians#The Summer Intensive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Rivers Casino Philadelphia Hosts July 4th Block Party

PHILADELPHIA, PA — “You’re a shining star, no matter who you are.” These recognizable Earth, Wind & Fire lyrics will have Philadelphia’s Delaware Ave. moving and grooving this Fourth of July. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a riverfront block party to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, starting at...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

New Main Line Restaurant Week Brings Together 50+ Restaurants from Main Line and Western Suburbs

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today & Today Media recently announced the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 23 and September 5, 2021. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both—dine-in or takeout.
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Greater West Chester Chamber Announces 2021 Honorees

WEST CHESTER, PA — Patricia Loew and Jack Loew (posthumously), Benchmark Federal Credit Union, and West Chester Food Cupboard will be celebrated as some of the best in West Chester at Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Annual Banquet, slated to take place at The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center in Malvern on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This is a rescheduled date from February 2021.