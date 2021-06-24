Biden whisperer, longtime Washington lobbyist helps secure breakthrough in infrastructure talks

The liberals believed they had Steve Ricchetti on their side. They just couldn’t entirely trust his motives. Almost 20 years ago, before he emerged as President Biden’s enigmatic but indispensable senior aide, Ricchetti and his brother Jeff Ricchetti joined forces with left-wing advocacy groups pushing to preserve the estate tax. It was an awkward fit for some of the advocates because the Ricchettis were doing so as lobbyists for life insurance companies that feared repealing the tax would lead families to buy fewer of their products.