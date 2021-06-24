Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Biden administration includes Minneapolis, St. Paul in violence intervention program

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 4 days ago
Says Susan Du in the Star Tribune, "The Biden administration announced that communities experiencing a surge in gun violence can use American Rescue Plan funding to rehire police officers to pre-pandemic levels, pay overtime, upgrade technology and boost prosecution of gun crimes. The White House also declared Wednesday that the administration will convene a Community Violence Intervention Collaborative of 15 jurisdictions, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, that are committing to use a portion of their COVID-19 relief to address summer violence. Over the next year and a half, the administration will meet with local officials as part of that collaborative. 'Our country is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence, and Minneapolis isn't immune to it. My proposal for the first wave of federal rescue plan funding features a strong commitment to violence prevention and intervention work in addition to resources for law enforcement,' said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement. … The number of Minneapolis gunshot victims has increased 90% from last year, while violent crime arrests have dropped by a third, according to police statistics."

