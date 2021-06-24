Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Movie Filmed in Downtown Geneva

By Greg Cotterill
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lights, Camera, Action!- All before you woke up this past Monday morning. The Finger Lakes Film Company filmed scenes for a movie in downtown Geneva. The filming, before thunderstorms rolled by, included the closure of the intersection at Castle and Exchange Streets for the controlled burn of a truck. The Geneva Fire Department was on-hand to oversee the stunt. Geneva Police and Department of Public works employees also helped with securing the area.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Cars
Geneva, NY
Entertainment
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#The Finger Lakes Times#Western#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cars
News Break
Movies
Related