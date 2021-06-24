Movie Filmed in Downtown Geneva
Lights, Camera, Action!- All before you woke up this past Monday morning. The Finger Lakes Film Company filmed scenes for a movie in downtown Geneva. The filming, before thunderstorms rolled by, included the closure of the intersection at Castle and Exchange Streets for the controlled burn of a truck. The Geneva Fire Department was on-hand to oversee the stunt. Geneva Police and Department of Public works employees also helped with securing the area.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com