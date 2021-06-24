Exclusive: Bentley boss says UK car industry needs to improve diversity

The UK car industry must do a better job of selling itself to wider society if it is to attract more women and people from minority backgrounds, says a top exec. Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark, who heads our annual list of the top 50 Britons in the global car industry, says that making people aware of the diverse needs and strengths of the automotive sector will help as firms actively pursue a more representative workforce. The Crewe brand announced a five-point programme in May focusing on outreach, recruitment, succession planning, culture and development.