Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Exclusive: Bentley boss says UK car industry needs to improve diversity

By John McIlroy
AutoExpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK car industry must do a better job of selling itself to wider society if it is to attract more women and people from minority backgrounds, says a top exec. Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark, who heads our annual list of the top 50 Britons in the global car industry, says that making people aware of the diverse needs and strengths of the automotive sector will help as firms actively pursue a more representative workforce. The Crewe brand announced a five-point programme in May focusing on outreach, recruitment, succession planning, culture and development.

www.autoexpress.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#Crewe#Auto Express#Bame#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Health check: 'These are different times' says Ford UK boss

New MD Lisa Brankin talks about business challenges in an EV-facing, post-Covid era. Lisa Brankin became managing director of Ford of Britain and Ireland last October, taking the helm of the best-selling car maker as the effects of the second coronavirus wave were starting to be felt. Since then, she and her team have navigated lockdown, emerging to the challenges of stock limitations in the wake of the semiconductor shortage.
Ridgeville, SCCarscoops

Volvo’s First EV-Only Plant Will Be In America

Volvo is transitioning into an electric-only brand and it appears their U.S. plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina will play an important role. Speaking to Automotive News, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson confirmed the Ridgeville plant will become their first factory to only produce electric vehicles. While the plant currently builds the...
BusinessCarscoops

Renault And STMicroeletronics Partner On Microchips For EVs And Hybrids

Renault announced a new deal with STMicroeletronics, a Franco-Italian electronics company, to develop microchips that will make its hybrids and EVs more efficient. “ST and Renault Group share a common vision for more sustainable mobility,” said Jean-Marc Chery, CEO of STMicroelectronics, in a statement. “This partnership will be another step forward in the progressive decarbonization process initiated by the mobility industry and its supply chain.”
Businessasumetech.com

VW brand to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

BERLIN — Volkswagen brand plans to stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to full-electric vehicles, but later in the U.S. and China, its sales chief, Klaus Zellmer, told a German newspaper. “In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Bentley Appoints Richard Leopold as Regional Director for UK, Middle East, Africa and India

Richard Leopold replaces Sarah Simpson who leaves Bentley to join Porsche GB as CEO. Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Richard Leopold as Regional Director for UK, Middle East, Africa and India, effective September 3, 2021. Leopold replaces Sarah Simpson who is leaving the company for join Porsche GB as CEO. Sarah Simpson has worked for the Volkswagen Group for over 20 years, including the last decade at Bentley Motors. Prior to that, Leopold served as Director of Global Sales and Network for Bentley’s sales planning, operations and retailer development around the world.
EconomyAutoExpress

The Brit List 2021: UK’s top car industry execs named

The car industry has been through another 12 months of turmoil – and there’s no sign of it easing up any time soon, what with the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a global shortage of semi-conductors and the varied approaches by regions and countries to electrification. You’d be a brave person to want to second-guess the path ahead over the next 18 months, let alone the next five years.
BusinessTelegraph

Volkswagen to phase out combustion engines by as early as 2033

The German automotive giant Volkswagen plans to halt production of petrol and diesel engines for European models as soon as 2033, as it accelerates towards electric vehicles. Klaus Zellmer, board member for sales and marketing, said in a German media interview that the manufacturer will stop selling traditional engines on home soil about a century after it began.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Does Volkswagen Own Lamborghini and Bugatti?

The Volkswagen Group owns a lot more than just the Volkswagen brand you might see on the road these days. This isn’t an uncommon practice, but Volkswagen is one of the larger umbrella brands to own a few smaller brands under it. Those brands include Lamborghini and Porsche. Stellantis owns quite a number of brands, both in the U.S. and in Europe.
Economyam-online.com

Volkswagen Group records second-highest European market share this century

The Volkswagen Group’s rapid transition to electric vehicles (EV) has delivered its second-highest new car market share in Europe this decade, according to Jato Dynamics. The manufacturing giant behind mainstream brands Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen delivered a 28.14% market share across Europe in May, second only to April 2020’s 29.23% as rivals sales were harder hit by the onset of the pandemic in Europe.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Stuttgart auto titan Daimler to spin off truck unit by year end, says CFO Wilhelm

Daimler AG, the Stuttgart-headquartered German multinational automotive Goliath, has been en route to spin off its truck unit, Daimler Truck - the world’s largest manufacturer of heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks - by end-2021, the auto industry giant’s Chief Financial Officer had said in an interview with a German weekly newspaper Automotilewoche published on Sunday.
Businessfleeteurope.com

VW next carmaker to say goodbye to combustion engine

By 2035, Volkswagen will no longer offer cars with diesel or petrol engines in Europe as the carmaker prepares for a large-scale electrification of its offering. ICE vehicles will remain in the VW portfolio for longer in other parts of the world. “Between 2033 and 2035,” said VW’s sales manager...
EconomyCaymanmama.com

Automotive Finance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Toyota Motor Credit, GM Financial Inc, Volkswagen – Press Release

The latest study released on the Global Automotive Finance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Automotive Finance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Environment104.1 WIKY

Raters of companies’ green credentials need more oversight, UK watchdog says

LONDON (Reuters) – Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, widely used by asset managers to make climate-friendly investments, need tighter oversight to avoid risks to the smooth functioning of financial markets, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday. Investors are increasingly demanding that asset managers put their cash into companies...
EconomyBBC

Tourist tax in Wales: Industry bosses say 'no way'

Tourism industry bosses have given ministers in Wales a blunt message on plans for a possible tourist tax: "No way." It followed Welsh government moves to explore a levy on visitors holidaying in Wales. The Wales Tourism Alliance said it would make the industry less competitive, and make Wales seem...