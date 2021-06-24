Keep women in the workforce. Pass the Family Care Act.

There is a growing trend toward moving parents to the home of a child and out of nursing homes. One impetus for this change is the high cost of institutional care, another is the isolation many felt during COVID when our facilities did not allow family members to visit. There has also been a change in philosophy; we are beginning to recognize that our elderly has a better quality of life if they can stay in their own home or live with a loved one (unless they need skilled nursing services). The 2010 Affordable Care Act made Medicaid benefits more broadly available to people living at home and increased federal funding to states that make more home care services available to those who would otherwise be in nursing homes.