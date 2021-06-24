Libraries hosting writing contest

MorgueFile

Young writers across the area have the chance to be recognized as part of the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County’s Tales of Your Tales youth writing contest.

The free contest is open for all school ages, from kindergarten to twelfth grade, and will be judged in four different age categories. Entries must be submitted by July 15, and winners should be announced in mid-August. The winning entries will be featured in The Cullman Times and on the county libraries’ social media pages.

This year’s library Summer Learning Program is titled Tales and Tails, and is centered around teaching children about animals, so the essay contest is following that same theme, said FPLCC board member Renee Welsh.

Any unique animal story that’s anywhere from 50-500 words (with optional illustrations) is encouraged for the contest, whether it’s about a beloved pet, a favorite animal, mythical creature or anything else that sparks a child’s creativity, she said.

“We just want them to utilize their imagination,” Welsh said. “Something that makes them happy.”

She said the contest could also serve as a way to bring more children to the county’s libraries, as there will hopefully be kids who use the libraries’ resources to learn more about their favorite animals or find a new favorite while they are writing their essays.

“It’s a way to include the use of the library,” Welsh said.

Not every library in Cullman County has the funding or personnel to host their own summer programs, but they are all taking part in the contest and encouraging their visitors to participate in the essay contest, she said.

Welsh said this is the first time that the Friends of the Libraries have hosted an essay contest, and if this one is successful, there will likely be more in the future.

An entry form for the contest can be found at the county’s libraries or at cullmantimes.com, and entries can be submitted with the completed form via hard copy at any the county’s libraries or emailed to flyinfish37@gmail.com. Children who are unable to write can have their stories written or typed by someone else.