Goldie Teams With New Regency For TV Drama Series 'Sine Tempore' About "Survival In The City"

By Andreas Wiseman
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive process, New Regency Television International is joining forces with UK musician and DJ Goldie on TV series Sine Tempore. Goldie – real name Clifford Price – has spent the best part of a decade conceiving a TV event, in part inspired by his own life story. Set in an unnamed British metropolis in the 1970s, '80s and '90s – and infused with the music, fashion and art of the time – the series is described to us as "a sweeping, kinetic story of survival in the city and the shattering fallout of a fated love affair".

TV Series

Jack Huston Joins 'Expats' Amazon Drama Series

Jack Huston is set as a male lead in Expats, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming drama series based on Janice Y.K. Lee's novel The Expatriates, from Lee, director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari's Blossom Films and Amazon Studios. Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, Expats is the story...
TV & Videos

Normal People and Spider-Man stars team up for new TV show

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield are teaming up to star in a new TV show for FX on Hulu about the LDS fundamentalist movement. The Normal People star and former Spider-Man will be leading the cast in the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, based on Jon Krakauer's non-fiction bestseller.
Celebrities
Deadline

Liz W. Garcia Inks Overall Deal With Entertainment One

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer-director Liz W. Garcia has signed an overall deal with Entertainment One. Under the multi-year pact, Garcia will develop television series for broadcast, cable, and streaming, including projects by and about women, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community. Garcia most recently was executive producer of Katori...
TV Series
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Apple TV+ Unveils New Teaser For Sci-Fi Series 'Invasion'

Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Invasion, which premieres on the platform later this fall. The show, which stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), takes place over multiple continents as people from several different walks of life respond to an alien invasion.
TV & Videos

Netflix Is Producing A New Drama Series About Spotify

Netflix has started production on a new drama series about Spotify's humble beginnings and subsequent rise to the top. The untitled Netflix original series is a fictional account of how the music service provider rose from start-up to global giant. According to Variety, the plot will explore how Spotify's Swedish founders prevailed by bringing their revolutionary music streaming service globally.
TV Series

'The Pursuit of Love' Trailer Reveals Lily James & Emily Beecham's New Romantic Period Drama Series

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a new period comedy-drama series revolving around friendship, romance, and the ability to choose for one's self. The series, which is written and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, will premiere all three episodes July 30 on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.
TV Series
Deadline

'The Upshaws' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws, from co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, for a second season. In a vote of confidence to the blue-collar sitcom, starring Mike Epps, Sykes and Kim Fields, is has been picked up for a 16 half-hour episodes, expected to run in two batches of 8, an increase from the 10-episode first season.
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Can Britbox REALLY be the British Netflix? It offers classic dramas, star-studded new crime shows and landmark documentary series - but it's got some TV streaming titans to contend with

As a concept it's a winner – a huge library of the very best British programming past and present, all in one place, including hundreds of shows you won't find anywhere else. Where else can you dip into vintage Attenboroughs along with soap episodes from the 60s, classic crime dramas...
World

Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.