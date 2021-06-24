Goldie Teams With New Regency For TV Drama Series ‘Sine Tempore’ About “Survival In The City”

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive process, New Regency Television International is joining forces with UK musician and DJ Goldie on TV series Sine Tempore. Goldie – real name Clifford Price – has spent the best part of a decade conceiving a TV event, in part inspired by his own life story. Set in an unnamed British metropolis in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s – and infused with the music, fashion and art of the time – the series is described to us as “a sweeping, kinetic story of survival in the city and the shattering fallout of a fated love affair”.