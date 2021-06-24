'New Ice City' podcast: First impressions of NY Rangers coach Gerard Gallant

Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry and Carey Price are the only three players who were with the Canadiens the last time they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs. That was in 2015 when the Lightning beat the Canadiens in six games in the second round. The Canadiens had knocked off the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first round of the playoffs, while the Lightning eliminated the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in the opening round. The Lightning would go on to beat the New York Rangers in seven games in the Eastern Conference final before losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games in the Stanley Cup final.