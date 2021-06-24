Parts of Final Fantasy VII Remake Will “Differ Significantly” From the Original, Co-Director Says
Parts of the Final Fantasy VII Remake will differ significantly from the original, according to the game's Co-Director. Speaking in a new interview focusing on the Honeybee Inn sequence in the first part of the remake, Co-Director Motomu Toriyama confirmed that future parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original, citing the Honeybee Inn sequence, which was not present in the original, as a good example on how the developers will approach things.wccftech.com