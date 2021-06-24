Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with an extended period of high temperatures from 100 to 110 in all valleys. Overnight lows mainly from 55 to 65. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Lake and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

