Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning today, dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102 to 108, with overnight lows in the 60s. For the Heat Advisory Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.