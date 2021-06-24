Cancel
Marquette County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 633 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Champion, or 11 miles west of Ishpeming, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marquette, Ishpeming, Presque Isle, Negaunee, Michigamme, Champion, Trowbridge Park, West Ishpeming, Harvey, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Lake Michigamme, Sands, Republic, Humboldt, Beaver Grove, Van Riper State Park, The 553 and 480 Crossroads, Sugarloaf Mountain, Palmer and Diorite.

