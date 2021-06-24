Cancel
Clark County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Taylor by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Taylor A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN CLARK AND SOUTHERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 531 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Thorp, or 21 miles west of Medford, moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medford, Colby, Owen, Stetsonville, Withee, Gilman, Curtiss, Lublin, and Polley. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

