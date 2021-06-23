Excessive Heat Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Southern Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT DURING AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING PERIODS FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Valley and Lower Slopes of Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.