News update from FOX Carolina

One person was killed in a crash on I-24 West near the Haywood Lane exit. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The TBI has released information on a possible Toyota pickup truck that was spotted near the home of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells the night she went missing. The TBI said the truck was possibly a maroon or red Toyota Tacoma from 1998 to 2000. It has a full bed ladder rack with white buckets in it. If you have information, contact the TBI or local law enforcement. Police in Millersville are looking for a man accused of committing sex crimes against a child. Police said Robert Phillips sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl several times over a six-month period. Police believe he may still be in the area. Call Millersville Police if you know his whereabouts.