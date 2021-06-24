News update from FOX Carolina

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in a mother of three’s murder tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”. Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is accused of gunning down 36-year-old Samantha Morgan in May 2020. For months, police did not have a suspect in the case before finally identifying Torrez as the alleged killer in March. Torrez is described as a 5-foot-7 white male with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He’s wanted on the following charges: murder 1-after deliberation, felony menacing with a weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, and driving while ability impaired. Read more about the case here.