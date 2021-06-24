Cancel
Public Safety

News update from FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoroner identifies man shot and killed by deputies and clean up continues after train derails. Plus, a look at the forecast.

www.foxcarolina.com
Nashville, TNWSMV

Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville

One person was killed in a crash on I-24 West near the Haywood Lane exit. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The TBI has released information on a possible Toyota pickup truck that was spotted near the home of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells the night she went missing. The TBI said the truck was possibly a maroon or red Toyota Tacoma from 1998 to 2000. It has a full bed ladder rack with white buckets in it. If you have information, contact the TBI or local law enforcement. Police in Millersville are looking for a man accused of committing sex crimes against a child. Police said Robert Phillips sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl several times over a six-month period. Police believe he may still be in the area. Call Millersville Police if you know his whereabouts.
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Sunday afternoon news update

In this news update, Mass State Police identified one of the victims in the Winthrop shooting as a retired State Trooper, The Vax bus stopped in western Mass. communities today and over 200 people gathered at Nathan Bill's in Springfield to participate in Jessy's 5K. Also, meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: June 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in a mother of three’s murder tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”. Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is accused of gunning down 36-year-old Samantha Morgan in May 2020. For months, police did not have a suspect in the case before finally identifying Torrez as the alleged killer in March. Torrez is described as a 5-foot-7 white male with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He’s wanted on the following charges: murder 1-after deliberation, felony menacing with a weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, and driving while ability impaired. Read more about the case here.
Albuquerque, NMKOAT 7

3 of 5 victims in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash were APS employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Here’s what we know about the deadly hot air balloon crash that killed five people Saturday morning in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say the gondola of a balloon detached from the envelope and hit a power line around 7 a.m. Saturday. The gondola crashed, falling 100 feet with five people inside by the CVS Pharmacy near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard. The envelope was found in the backyard of a home about a mile south of the crash site.
Franklin County, WAKEPR

Man sentenced for beating baby

FRANKLIN, Wash. -- One man has been sentenced to more than 4-years behind bars for beating an infant, leaving her face bruised and several bones broken. Tre'vere Brown, then 20, was first arrested in 2020. Police say a baby girl, under the age of one, was found with significant bruising...
Clovis, CAABC30 Fresno

Clovis police arrest man for deadly hit-and-run

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last week. Officers confirmed 43-year-old Alexander Cruz Galindo is the suspect driver connected to last Thursday's crash at Shaw and Peach Avenues. Police say Galindo drove the car that hit and killed 54-year-old Rod...
Othello, WAifiberone.com

Othello man killed in collision involving 2 semi-trucks on SR 17

OTHELLO - A 21-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Friday afternoon on state Route 17 near Othello. Hector F. Brambila Quintero, a 29-year-old Zillah man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17, behind a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Othello resident Rafaelito Agustin. Augstin stopped at the intersection of SR 17 and Sutton Road to make a turn when he was rear-ended by the semi-truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.