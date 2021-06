BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) — A website dedicated to China’s Diplomacy in the New Era was launched in both Chinese and English on Monday. The website was jointly created by the China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) under the China International Publishing Group and the China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center) with guidance from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. The website serves as an official platform to introduce and popularize Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.