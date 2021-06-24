Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: Faith leaders take your divine place

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Faith leaders and politicians have historically had a love-hate relationship. During the time of the kings in the Hebrew Bible, prophets were consulted to decide the right time to go to war or to seek peace; to determine whether the deity was pleased or not; and to get a word to or from the deity.

www.syracuse.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
33K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Cny Inspirations#Interfaith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Posted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The value of learning new things

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Have you ever met one of those people who can just talk about anything? Like, seriously anything? They have something to contribute to any conversation, ranging from the Olympics to archaeology and everything in between. Why is it that they know a little bit about a lot of things?