CNY Inspirations: Faith leaders take your divine place
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Faith leaders and politicians have historically had a love-hate relationship. During the time of the kings in the Hebrew Bible, prophets were consulted to decide the right time to go to war or to seek peace; to determine whether the deity was pleased or not; and to get a word to or from the deity.