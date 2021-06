The tenacious Washington grade school trackmen let go of the first-place trophy in the annual Kiwanis-sponsored Little Olympics on Friday, May 7, 1943, long enough to let Irving grab it in the 11th junior field and track competition. The Washington thin-clads, who won the meet for the past three years and had the award five times during the 11-year history of the event, fell to third place behind Woodrow Wilson.