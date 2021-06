Auburn, N.Y. — After going head-to-head with 209 spellers, Emma Sroka was eliminated in the first round of Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals on Sunday. Sroka, 12, accomplished something she has never done in her spelling bee career — she was one of the top 30 spellers in the semifinals. Tying for 51st place in 2019, the seventh grader at Auburn Junior High School said she didn’t think she would make it this far.