Covid grants: More than £27m paid out to large businesses in NI

“To date, more than 300,000 key business and industry workers have already been vaccinated as part of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, with many of these receiving their vaccination at the Vaccination Center Industrial Area, which opened at the start of April,” explained Dr Abdulnoor. Dr Abdulnoor stated the COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling Unit is set up to support the booking and appointment process at the new vaccination centre. Businesses can schedule vaccination appointments for their staff by emailing QVC@hamad.qa. With the opening of the new Qatar Vaccination Center – for Business and Industry Sector significantly boosting capacity of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, the two drive-through vaccination centres and the vaccination centre at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) will close over the next two weeks. More than 320,000 people have visited the drive-through centres for their second dose vaccines, but with summer temperatures continuing to rise, conditions have become very challenging for staff and service users. The last day of operation for Lusail COVID-19 Drive-Through Center will be Wednesday, June 23, the last day of operation for Al Wakra COVID-19 Drive-Through Center will be Wednesday, June 30 and the last day of operation for the vaccination center at QNCC will be Tuesday June 29. Dr Mariam Abdulmalik, managing director of Primary Healthcare Corporation, said: “The vaccination centre at the Qatar National Convention Center was initially set up to prioritise the vaccination of teachers and school staff. Since opening in February, more than 600,000 people – teachers, school staff and many other eligible members of the community - have been vaccinated at the centre.” “With the new Qatar Vaccination Center – for Business and Industry Sector providing capacity for more than 25,000 doses a day, and continuing capacity for 15,000 doses a day across our 27 health centres, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme maintains capacity for up to 40,000 doses a day,” explained Dr Abdulmalik. Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on COVID-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at HMC, encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated to play their part in getting back towards normality by accepting their vaccine appointment invitation when eligible. “The efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is exceptional – beyond what we could realistically have hoped for this time last year. Real-world clinical evidence shows the vaccines to be more than 95 percent effective at preventing severe sickness due to COVID-19. For the small minority of people who have been offered a vaccination appointment, but not yet accepted the offer, I encourage you to do so as soon as possible. It is important that you protect yourself; protect your loved ones; and help us get back to normal.”