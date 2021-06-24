Friday Activities Announced for Chuckwagon Days in Adair

As the 66th Annual Chuckwagon Days kicks-off in Adair today, there will be even more stuff to do tomorrow. Friday’s festivities start with a John Deere Day of Play from 1-3pm in the city park. Then at 6pm will be the Adair Fire Department serving a dinner with musical entertainment from Kyle Jorgensen from 7-10pm, along with a variety of kids games. Those activities include a kiddie parade, baby crawl, a Little Mister and Miss Adair contest, followed by Mickayla Oz as a magician. The day rounds out at 7:30pm with a bags contest for adults on Main Street, with proceeds to benefit Kids Zone in Adair.