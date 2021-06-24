Public Hearing Scheduled to Sell Property to Greene County Early Learning Center

Another step in the process for a child care expansion project in Jefferson was made by the Greene County School Board. At their most recent meeting on June 16th, the Board set a public hearing for their July meeting and will consider selling part of the district property to the Greene County Early Learning Center for their new building project. Superintendent Tim Christensen says the former district office and technology building on Madison Street is currently being used by the early learning center, whereas before they were only using part of the facility.