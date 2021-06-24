Cancel
Music never stops even when humming's on hold

Frustration! Everyone has experienced this if they own a phone. Any kind of phone – cell or the old-fashioned, stuck-to-the-wall kind. Technology, no matter how advanced, has not found an alternative to being put on hold and forced to listen to novocain-to-the-brain “hold music,” which is twin to “elevator music.”

