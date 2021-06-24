Music never stops even when humming’s on hold

Brilliant experiences new and old are bringing fresh energy to the Las Vegas dining scene. At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the renovated resort formerly known as the Hard Rock Hotel, the newest addition to an already stellar restaurant portfolio is Kassi Beach House (702.693.4000), a stylish Los Angeles transplant serving brunch and dinner with Mediterranean flair with lush, relaxing ambience. In the daytime, pass plates of burrata with pesto and roasted cherry tomatoes, ricotta pancakes with bruléed bananas, grilled flatiron steak and eggs, or sausage and broccoli rabe pizza. At night, when the energy level rises and the music gets you ready to hit the nearest dance floor, enjoy mezze platters, hamachi crudo with pineapple and jalapeño, wagyu beef meatballs or roasted salmon with ancient grains and lemon vinaigrette. Whether you’re nestled into your own private dining space or enjoying the resort’s pool scene from the patio, Kassi is a whole different vibe.